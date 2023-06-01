Harrison Ford told stuntmen to “leave me the fuck alone” on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set









At nearly 81, Harrison Ford pushed the bounds of the ordinary age bracket for Hollywood action heroes as he shot Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, this didn’t stop the actor from embracing his natural look and abilities when telling stuntmen where to get off.

In a new interview with Esquire, the veteran actor explained that he wanted Indiana Jones to have aged in Dial of Destiny. “I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one,” Ford said. “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before — they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.”

One of the sequences in Dial of Destiny reportedly sees Indiana Jones riding a horse through the streets of New York City during the 1969 ticker-tape parade to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing. While shooting the scene, Ford recalled feeling the hands of several stuntmen supporting him on the horse.

“I thought, ‘What the fuck?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down, and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup,” Ford continued. “They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the fuck alone… Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse, and I want it to look like that!‘”

In his efforts to embrace his age, Ford also decided to go topless during one of the movie’s early scenes. “Waking up in my underwear with the empty glass in my hand was my idea,” he said.

Over the past couple of decades, Ford has suffered a few injuries on set, leading to production delays. Most recently, while filming Dial of Destiny, he pulled the subscapularis muscle off his right shoulder during a fight scene with Mads Mikkelsen, delaying progress for several weeks.

“Yeah, well, I’m also known for shutting movies down because I get hurt, which is not something you want to be known for,” Ford commented. “But hey, shit happens.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit cinema screens on June 30th via Disney. Watch the official trailer below.