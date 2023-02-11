Harrison Ford remembers rescuing a stranded hiker in his helicopter









Harrison Ford has shared the story of the moment he saved a hiker with his helicopter in 2000. The hiker, Sarah George, was 20 at the time and had been stranded on Table Mountain in Wyoming on July 31st. Fortunately for George, Harrison trained as a pilot and was, therefore, able to rescue her.

Discussing the incident with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said, “Well, one time we picked up this woman who was hypothermic on the mountain. She barfed in my cowboy hat but didn’t know who I was until the next day.” While George would have been grateful for Ford rescuing her, he revealed that he would be unlikely to do it again.

That’s not to say that Ford would ignore the plight of someone in trouble, but that he no longer helps with rescue missions because of the added press coverage that comes with it. “I stopped doing it because we would be lucky enough to find somebody, and then they’d be on Good Morning America talking about ‘a hero pilot’,” he said. “It’s nothing fucking like that. It’s a team effort. It’s lame to think about it that way.”

Back in August 2000, George spoke to ABC News about her rescue from Ford. She said, “He was wearing a T-shirt and a cowboy hat. He didn’t look like I’d ever seen him before. I can’t believe I barfed in Harrison Ford’s helicopter.”

A year later, Ford saved another young person from their doom. He rescued a 13-year-old boy named Cody Clawson, who had been stranded in a forest near to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Ford will soon reprise the role of Indiana Jones in the fifth instalment of the movie franchise. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be James Mangold, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Mads Mikkelsen. To be released in cinemas on June 30th, 2023.