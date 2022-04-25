Hard-Fi plan special London reunion gig and hint at new music









Surrey indie group Hard-Fi announced a reunion show to take place in London and, with that, have hinted at new music as well as considerations of a wider tour thereafter.

The group last performed live together in 2014, the same year that they released their greatest hits album Hard-Fi: Best Of 2004-2014.

In recent weeks, Hard-Fi have teased a return with posters appearing around the capital. They have now confirmed that they will be returning for a live show in the city later this year. Addressing fans in a Facebook live stream last night, frontman Richard Archer shared details of the gig, which will take place at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 1st, 2022.

“You may have seen the signs around town – 1st of October 2022, we’re getting the band back together,” Archer began. “As if you hadn’t guessed.”

He continued naming the venue as one of his favourites: “I’ve seen some amazing gigs there and one of my favourite of our gigs we did there as well. So we’re gonna be going back there.”

Adding: “Everyone’s back in – Ross is back, Kai, Steve. They should be here but apparently, they’ve got something better to do. Anyway, everyone’s back in, 1st of October, it’s a Saturday night.”

Archer also revealed that Hard-Fi would hold a special live stream performance on Facebook on Thursday night (April 28th). “Any of you who have tuned in to any of our previous live stream attempts will know they’ve always been a slight, complete balls-up, but generally fairly entertaining hopefully,” he said. “So next Thursday we’re gonna do a full band from our Cherry Lips studio, live stream it, 9pm.”

Adding: “We’re gonna play three or four numbers, maybe. Hopefully, we can remember all the chords, hopefully, I can remember all the words.”

He then asked fans to submit requests for the gig and suggested that there was potential for the group to continue for a wider tour in the future. “If enough of you are up for this one, who knows?” he said. “Who knows, maybe we might do some more.”

Archer also hinted at new music, saying: “We might through in a couple of new tunes while we’re there.”

The gig will be officially announced today by the promoters, and the tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 29th, at 10am, while a pre-sale for O2 customers will be held from 10am on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hard-Fi started with a bang, releasing their masterpiece debut album, Stars Of CCTV, in 2005. The LP reached number one in the UK Albums Chart and was nominated for the Mercury Prize. It featured the singles ‘Hard To Beat’, ‘Cash Machine’ and ‘Living For The Weekend’.