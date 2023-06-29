Hans Zimmer buys Maida Vale studios from BBC for £10.5million









Legendary composer Hans Zimmer has reportedly acquired Maida Vale studios from the BBC in a deal worth £10.5million.

The building was opened in 1909 as a roller skating arena and was later purchased by the BBC in 1933. A year after they purchased the facility, it started being used by the BBC Symphony Orchestra. It later became famous for the radio sessions recorded at the studios with artists ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Led Zeppelin to Nirvana all stepping foot into Maida Vale over the years.

In 2018, the BBC announced they were planning on selling the space and relocating to Stratford, East London. Five years on from their initial statement, the broadcaster has finally found a buyer and the German composer will take control of the Grade II-listed building.

According to the Daily Mail, Zimmer plans to use the London location as a British base while writing film scores. The purchase has been made through Zimmer’s production company, 14th Street Music, which currently operates out of Santa Monica, California.

When the BBC first announced they were planning to move out of Maida Vale, they were met with collective outrage from the music industry. Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich was one of the most prominent voices, stating: “This is absolutely insane!! Wrong, misguided, call it what you will – the wrong move. Don’t destroy this incredibly important part of our cultural heritage – every bit as important as Abbey Road studios…. stop!”

Maida Vale studios were officially put up for sale last December and the BBC hopes to move to its new base in Stratford by 2025.

In other Zimmer news, the composer recently proposed to his partner Dina De Luca on stage at the O2 Arena in London.