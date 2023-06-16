Hans Zimmer proposes to partner live on stage









The Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has surprised his partner in London, proposing to her on stage at the O2 Arena.

Bringing Dina De Luca on stage during his show on Thursday night, Zimmer’s proposal prompted considerable applause and cheers from the live audience. The composer is currently on tour across Europe, having played live concerts in London, Manchester and Dublin before bringing things to an end in Paris during his final performances from 23rd-25th June.

Zimmer is known as one of the greatest movie composers of all time, joining the likes of Ennio Morricone, Bernard Herrmann, John Williams and Max Steiner.

Zimmer most recently lent his talents to the coming-of-age movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, with fans eager to hear his score for the forthcoming Denis Villeneuve sequel, Dune: Part II.

The composer is best known for his epic scores, famously used in Christopher Nolan’s 2010 science fiction epic Inception, starring Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio, Gore Verbinski’s Disney flick Pirates of the Caribbean and Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama Gladiator, which is soon to be getting a long-awaited sequel.

Take a look at Zimmer’s touching on-stage proposal in the video below.

See more Did Hans Zimmer just propose to his gf in front of us???? #hanszimmer #london pic.twitter.com/cDw37mKfrC — Ghida, RD (@ghidaarnaout) June 15, 2023