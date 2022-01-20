Hana Horká: Czech singer dies after deliberately catching Covid









Czech folk singer Hana Horká has died, having purposefully exposed herself to the virus. The 57-year-old singer’s death was confirmed by her son, Jan Rek.

In an interview with Prague Morning, Rek revealed that his mother decided to abandon caution to follow her instincts. “She decided to continue to live normally with us and preferred to catch the disease than to get vaccinated,” he said.

Horká, the frontwoman for the band Asonance, ached for a “recovery pass” to the sauna and theatre. The Czech Republic has a mandate where proof of vaccination or recent infection is required to access specific cultural venues.

Writing on his Facebook page, Rek took this moment to criticise the leaders who sent her travelling down this pathway. “You took my mother, who based all her arguments on your basis. I despise you, you are an absolute waste,” he wrote.

“I know exactly who influenced her… It makes me sad that she believed strangers more than her proper family,” Rek continued. “It wasn’t just total disinformation but also views on natural immunity and antibodies acquired through infection.”

Rek elaborated that while unvaccinated, his mother didn’t subscribe to many of the theories espoused by anti-vaxxers. “Her philosophy was that she was more okay with the idea of ​​catching Covid than getting vaccinated. Not that we’re getting a microchip or anything like that.”

He hopes his mother’s death will inspire others to choose their activities more carefully. “If you have living examples from real life, it’s more powerful than just graphs and numbers,” he said. “You can’t really sympathise with numbers.”

The late vocalist was open about her scheme and posted about her experiences on social media. “I survived… It was intense,” Horká declared. “So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert… and an urgent trip to the sea.”

“Life is here for me and for you too,” she elaborated. Before her social experiments, Horká was best known for her role with Asonance, a Czech band that plays traditional Irish music. She had joined the band in 1985 alongside Marta Nollová, and Asonance were known internationally for their spirited performances of folk standards.