HAIM begin work on fourth studio album









Haim have returned to the studio to start work on their fourth album. The trio recently posted a video clip on Tik Tok which features Este and Danielle dragging their sister Alana through a door as she struggles to make an escape.

The caption reads: “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress”, referring to Alana’s award-winning role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest feature Licorice Pizza, which was released in 2021.

As the viral clip ends, Alana is seen miming the words “please I’m a star!” to audio taken from Mia Goth’s character in Pearl. The clip is titled Haim4. The group’s latest studio venture, Women In Music Pt III, arrived in 2020 and followed 2017’s Something To Tell You and 2013’s Days Are Gone.

In October 2022, Haim made a cameo in Taylor Swift’s self-directed music video for ‘Bewejewled’, taken from her album Midnights. A reimagining of the Cinderella story, the video stars Laura Dern as the evil stepmother and the Haim sisters as the three bratty sisters: Lady Este, Lady Danielle and Lady Alana.

During Haim’s tour for Women In Music Part III, Danielle collaborated with Virginia singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby on his track ‘Days Ahead’. All of this came after Alana’s starring role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’70s dramedy Licorice Pizza, which was released in December 2021.