Haim reveal they have been in the studio with Jai Paul









During a radio broadcast, Haim revealed they have recently been in the studio with the mysterious Jai Paul.

The Londoner only began touring this year after making his long-awaited live debut at Coachella in March. He then performed headline shows in London and New York. Additionally, Paul recently announced more live dates across the US, Europe and Australia.

Since the unofficial leaking of Paul’s debut LP a decade ago, he seemingly disappeared from the face of the earth apart from the release of two non-album singles in 2019. However, recent comments by the Haim sisters suggest new music is on the horizon.

While they were on the airwaves on BBC 6 Music, they played ‘Jasmine’ by Jai Paul. Host Lauren Laverne later asked the group about their plans, and whether they have begun to work on the follow-up to 2020’s Women In Music Pt. III.

In response, they said “hopefully”, before adding: “We’ve been working with some cool people”. Haim continued: “We played Jai Paul earlier; we might’ve been in the studio with him.” They also said: “We may or may not have been in the studio with him”. Haim also claimed they “cannot confirm or deny” whether they’ve recently linked up with the elusive musician.

Haim are currently in the United Kingdom following their headline appearance at All Points East in London on August 28th. They are also celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album Days Are Gone at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire on August 31st.

Looking back at their debut album, Haim recently claimed they had “zero expectations” for their first LP. “We had zero expectations,” Este said to NME. Meanwhile, Alana added: “The crazy thing about Days Are Gone is that the first thing that we ever came out with was the Forever EP and we put that out on the internet without knowing how to promote things.”

Alana continued: “We didn’t know how to get music out there. The only thing that we knew was that we were super proud of what we had finally created after being a band for six years at that point.”