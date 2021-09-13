How Haim obtained vintage Neil Young gear







California pop-rockers Haim are one of the coolest bands in the world. Founded by sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana, the trio crafts indelible tunes that pull from artists of all different eras like Prince, Sheryl Crow, and Joni Mitchell. They’re also a killer live act, bridging a harder edge and more exuberant energy to their mellower studio tracks. Together, they’ve created three phenomenal albums, including their most recent LP Women in Music Pt. III, and they’re always down to sit down and a video about anything, whether it’s playing games or making latkes with their mother.

For a recent sit down with Reverb, the Haim sisters showed off the new practice space they had put together, complete with a number of instruments and sound equipment culled from the website. The band aren’t snobs when it comes to vintage vs modern gear, and they’ve utilised all types of equipment throughout their career.

This includes a 1960s Silvertone U-1 from the company’s early partnership with Danelectro, which Alana used during the band’s performance of ‘The Steps’ at last year’s Grammys ceremony, a 1973 Fender Precision Bass, which Este bought off of Rilo Kiley guitarist Blake Sennett and replaced her original Music Man five-string (a result of her teenage love of Korn), and a vintage LINN drum machine.

But the most incredible musical connections came from the band’s studio speakers: the Altec-Lansing 604E monitor speakers. “The Reverb description [said] that these were at Sound Factory, and they were actually used to mix ‘Rockin’ in the Free World,” Danielle explains. “We saw the Reverb description and we were like ‘We have to have them.’ Why not? I feel like they’re going to bring the best energy to this studio.” Hey, if it’s good enough for The Godfather of Grunge, it’s probably pretty good for anyone.

Check out the Haim sisters discussing their favourite gear down below.

Comments