Haim announces new North American tour dates









American indie rockers Haim have announced a new series of North American tour dates for 2022.

The trio will embark on the ‘One Last Haim Tour’ starting in Las Vegas on April 24th. From there, the band will wind their way across the US, along with a couple of additional shows in Canada.

Joining the band on tour are a whose-who of indie rock women: Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster and Sasami. For the band’s California concerts at the Greek Bowl in Berkeley and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the group will be supported by Waxahatchee and Lee, while the band’s Madison Square Garden show in New York will also feature Princess Nokia and Webster.

Any tour that gets an official announcement by way of a lip sync video featuring Hillary Duff’s ‘What Dream Are Made Of’ from The Lizzie McGuire Movie soundtrack is a-ok in my book.

Check out the official 2022 tour dates down below.

Haim 2022 North American tour dates:

April 24th Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

April 25th Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

April 27th Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre #

May 1st Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

May 4th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

May 5th Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

May 6th Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

May 8th Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

May 9th Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

May 11th Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

May 13th Washington, DC The Anthem +

May 17th New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

May 19th Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

May 20th Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

May 22nd Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

May 24th Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

May 25th Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

May 28th Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

May 31st Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

June 1st Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

June 3rd Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

June 4th Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

June 6th Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

June 10th Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

June 11th Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

June 13th Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

June 14th Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

~ with Buzzy Lee

+ with Faye Webster

^ with Sasami

# with Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Cl1QPO82V6 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 6, 2021