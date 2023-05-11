Haim sing alphabet song with with Elmo on Sesame Street









America’s most popular sister act Haim recently appeared on television to sing a new children’s track about the alphabet. Este, Danielle and Alana Haim were joined on stage by Big Bird, Oscar, Cookie Monster, Burt, Grover, and Abby from Sesame Street, who helped them stress just how important the 26 letters of the English language are.

The sisters can be seen strutting their stuff for educational purposes below. Meanwhile, Haim are preparing to perform at the Governors Ball 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, this summer.

In 2022, the trio made a cameo in the Cinderella-themed video for Taylor Swift’s new hit ‘Bejeweled’. The sisters portrayed the stepsisters to Swift’s Cinderella, but they left the ugly part out of the equation.

Haim aren’t the only musicians to dive into the world of children’s entertainment of late. Last year, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala joined The Wiggles, one of Australia’s most beloved children’s entertainment groups, on stage at Perth’s RAC Arena for a brief two-song appearance. The collaboration was prompted after a video of the Wiggles covering Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ went viral.

Watch Haim perform with Sesame Street characters below.