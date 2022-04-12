Watch Kevin Parker of Tame Impala perform ‘Elephant’ with the Wiggles









Last year, the Wiggles covered the 2012 Tame Impala song ‘Elephant’ for Triple J’s Like A Version. The Australian children’s entertainment troupe included the cover on a new compilation called ReWiggled. As a result, the single reached number one on Triple J’s Hottest 100.

Now, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joined one of Australia’s most beloved children’s bands on stage on Sunday (April 10th) at Perth’s RAC Arena for a short two-song appearance.

Parker honoured the Wiggles’ cover by performing ‘Elephant’ live on stage alongside the children’s group in Perth. He also played Yummy Yummy’s ‘Hot Potato’ before heading from the stage.

In a statement, Parker said, “When I got the invitation I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so it was an obvious yes. The Wiggles are the real rockstars in this world. I was pretty nervous! When the opportunity presented itself to perform live with the Wiggles—how could I resist? That was one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done!”

“If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind,” Parker told Triple J on hearing that the cover had reached number one at the time.

“I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you. If a fortune-teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back.”

Of the cover, he added: “They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.”

Anthony Field, aka Blue Wiggle, added, “We were so happy to have Kevin Parker on stage with us in a very special musical moment! We are so grateful to Tame Impala for the song ‘Elephant’ and then to have him perform ‘Hot Potato’ with us also—it was a real pinch-me moment”.

Watch part of the performance below.