Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski crash lawsuit









Gwyneth Paltrow has won her ski crash lawsuit against 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson after a jury ruled that she was not at fault for the collision in 2016.

Sanderson was left with broken ribs and a concussion after he collided with the Se7en star while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. He alleged that Paltrow was at fault, and he took her to civil court over the incident.

Sanderson originally sued for $3.1million before re-filing his claim for $300,000. Paltrow countersued with a symbolic $1 lawsuit to constituent the minimum amount for a damages verdict.

The actress claimed that she was not at fault for the collision and alleged that the retiree actually crashed into her from behind. While he may have been left with relatively severe injuries, she was the one “frightened” by the event.

Paltrow said that she felt “violated” by the incident. However, Sanderson’s case revolved around his statement that he had “no joy left in his life” following the crash and the resultant injuries.

After lengthy public proceedings, on March 30th, the jury dismissed Sanderson’s complaint and sided with Paltrow. The civil case has now been closed on the matter.

See more Gwyneth Paltrow whispered “I wish you well” to Dr. Sanderson, the man who sued her over ski crash, as she left the courtroom with her $1 victory. pic.twitter.com/4p176ec19d — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2023