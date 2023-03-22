Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court for Utah ski crash trial









Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in court in Utah for a civil trial over claims that she seriously injured a man in a skiing accident in 2016. The collision occurred at a ski resort in Park City, Utah, with Terry Sanderson claiming that the Paltrow knocked “him down hard, knocking him out”.

The claimant has argued that the collision left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”. In a countersuit, Paltrow has argued that Sanderson crashed into her. She argues that the “full body hit” left her with minor injuries and meant she couldn’t ski for the rest of the day.

The trial began on March 21st and is scheduled to last eight days, with the Oscar winner’s children expected to testify during the proceedings. The crash occurred on the beginner’s slope at the Deer Valley Resort, where Paltrow was skiing with her family. The case hinges on which skiier (Paltrow or Sanderson) was uphill at the time, as downhill skiers have the right of way and must be avoided.

In her opening statement, Paltrow’s attorney claimed that his client had started her descent when Sanderson’s skis appeared without warning. He then collided with her back. Sanderson’s lawyers, meanwhile, have argued that Paltrow was skiing erratically that day because she was trying to watch her children going down the slopes. Sanderson’s lawyers have accused Paltrow of “conscious disregard for other people on the mountain.”

The suit was originally for a claim of $3.1million (£2.54million) in damages from the actress. It has now gone down to $300,000 (£246,150). Paltrow is seeking $1 (£0.82) in damages and attorney fees.