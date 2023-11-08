Gwyneth Paltrow says Robert Downey Jr can end her acting hiatus

Ever since appearing in the second season of The Politician in 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow has been on an acting hiatus and primarily focusing on her lifestyle business, Goop.

The actor is not keen on returning to the profession any time soon, although if she were, then she could be convinced by her fellow Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr.

“It would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” Paltrow recently told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “But, I guess Robert Downey Jr could probably always get me back.”

She added, “You know, to some degree.” The pair had become close when they filmed Iron Man together, in which Paltrow portrayed the character Pepper Potts, the love interest of Tony Stark.

In 2007, Paltrow told EW that Downey Jr was a big influence in getting her to accept the Iron Man role. “It had nothing to do with the size of the budget. It was like, if I got a call that there’s a six-million-dollar movie, and these are the people, I’d do it,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. He’s a genius, and I had never been asked to do a film with him before,” Paltrow added. “I’m really excited that it’s Iron Man because I’ve never done anything like it. I’m really thrilled.”

