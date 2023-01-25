Guy Pearce asserts that he and Cate Blanchett do not have "beef"









Guy Pearce has cleared up rumours that he and Cate Blanchett have an ongoing “beef”. A few days ago, two of Pearce’s posts on social media about Blanchett went viral, with users on Twitter believing there was a feud between the two.

The speculation began after a Twitter user posted a series of images of a tied-up Blanchett, asking others to look at the rest of the photoshoot. For some reason, Pearce replied to the tweet, writing: “Ah no thanks”. In another post, Pearce replied “fascinating choice” to a tweet praising Blanchett’s Critics Choice Awards win for her spectacular performance in Tár.

The following day, Pearce, whose breakout role came in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, deleted the tweets. He attempted to clear up any confusion, writing: “Fear not. No beef at all. I was merely being sarcastic. I adore Miss CB. She’s incredible…..one of our best!” Blanchett has not yet responded to Pearce’s comments.

However, in previous posts, Pearce has favoured Blanchett’s competition. On January 21st, the actor tweeted in support of Ana De Armas, who has been nominated alongside Blanchett for ‘Best Actress’ at the Celebrity Film Awards. Referring to De Armas’ portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s highly controversial biopic Blonde, Pearce wrote: “Incredible performance!” The other nominees include Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Margot Robbie for Babylon.

Despite Pearce’s assertion that there is no feud between the two, rumours proving otherwise have existed since 2008. During an interview with The Age, Pearce was asked if he would appear in Poor Boy at the Sydney Theatre Company. Referring to Blanchett, who was the company’s Artistic Director at the time, he replied: “Unless she wants to pay me what she earns. If she does it’ll be the most the [Sydney Theatre Company] ever paid an actor, I guarantee.”

The Academy Award nominations were released earlier this week, with Blanchett securing a ‘Best Actress’ nomination for Tár. She will compete against the likes of Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once and Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie.

Fear not. No beef at all. I was merely being sarcastic. I adore Miss CB. She’s incredible…..One of our best! — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) January 22, 2023