Guy Pearce apologises for comments on transgender acting roles: “The only people trans folk can play are trans characters?”









Guy Pearce has apologised for his recent comments on transgender acting roles.

The Australian star is known for playing a drag queen in Stephan Elliott’s 1994 cult classic, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

In light of recent debate regarding whether transgender roles should only go to transgender actors, Pearce spoke from experience and commented: “A question – if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans folk, then are we also suggesting the only people trans folk can play are trans characters?”

Adding: “Surely that will limit your career as an actor? Isn’t the point of an actor to be able to play anyone outside your own world?” This sparked a debate with many critics citing that trans people have fewer opportunities so they should be prioritised for trans roles to increase inclusivity.

As the debate continued, Pearce deleted his initial Tweet and has now followed it up by saying: “I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn’t have, which to prevent upsetting anyone else I have now deleted.” He then attached a full explanation of his stance and apologised for any offence caused.

He stated: “It’s clear a great many minority communities are underrepresented on screen and that so too are actors from those communities.”

The full message is attached below.

See more I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn’t have, which to prevent upsetting anyone else I have now deleted. A fuller apology and explanation of the point I was raising is attached xx Guy pic.twitter.com/bu1vLQcPFm — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) March 28, 2023