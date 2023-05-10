Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan shares new song written during a panic attack









Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has shared his new solo track ‘This Is The Song’, which he wrote during a panic attack.

McKagan has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and the new release coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. In a statement, the bassist said: “‘This is the Song’ was written in the middle of a panic attack. I couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see straight, and lately, I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords, and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole.”

He continued: “For those of you who have never experienced something like this, count yourselves blessed. To those of you who recognize what I am talking about: you are not alone!”

Earlier this year, McKagan prematurely announced Guns N’ Roses had been booked for Glastonbury Festival this summer. While discussing the band’s plans for their forthcoming tour, McKagan talked about their Hyde Park concert in London before adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.”

They’ve since been officially confirmed alongside fellow headliners Elton John and Arctic Monkeys. Other acts appearing at Worthy Farm in June include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

Listen to ‘This Is The Song’ below.