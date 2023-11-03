Guns N’ Roses debut new song ‘The General’ at the Hollywood Bowl

During the final show of their US tour at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Guns N’ Roses debuted their new song ‘The General’.

Last year, Slash, the band’s iconic guitarist, revealed they had been working on new music in the run-up to their global tour. The statement arrived after the group previously released two new singles in 2021, ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’, both off-cuts from the infamous Chinese Democracy album sessions.

Slash later explained that the tracks weren’t the only new material the band would be releasing. “There is new material coming — everybody’s always asking,” he told Consequence. “I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June.”

This year, the band has encircled the globe, making a notable stop at Glastonbury Festival and also shared ‘Perhaps’ in August. As their tour winds to a close, Guns N’ Roses performed their first-ever show at the Hollywood Bowl on November 2nd, where they provided ‘The General’ with its live debut.

The track marks the fourth new song to be performed by the reunited lineup, following ‘Hard Skool’, ‘Absurd’ and ‘Perhaps’.

On November 5th, the band will play their final show of 2023 at Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexico. At present, Guns N’ Roses have no further tour dates scheduled, and an official release of ‘The General’ is yet to be announced.

Additionally, earlier this year, the band’s production manager, Tom Mayhue, revealed Guns N’ Roses were readying new music. “I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already,” he said.

Mayhue added to French media: “So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon.”

Watch crowd-captured footage of ‘The General’ at the Hollywood Bowl below.