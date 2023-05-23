A guitar once belonging to Pete Townshend could sell for £20,000 at upcoming auction









One of Pete Townshend’s guitars could rake in as much as £20,000 when sold at an upcoming auction. The Who‘s primary songwriter previously gifted the guitar to a friend, known only as Robert, as a replacement after it was stolen from his apartment.

The instrument is a 1989 Takamine FP-360SC electro-acoustic guitar, with Townshend giving it away at some point during the 1990s. The anonymous vendor now possesses the guitar after Robert passed away in 2014.

After discovering the guitar’s rich history, the vendor contacted Townshend, who signed an email to prove the authenticity of the guitar, describing his friend Robert as “a sweet man”.

Those interested in buying the instrument, which was supposedly played during The Who’s 25th-anniversary shows in 1989, can attend the auction at Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire on June 14th.

Luke Hobbs, an auctioneer, said: “Pete Townshend is one of the great pioneers of rock guitar so it’s a real honour to sell one of his instruments. With The Who still so popular around the world, we’re expecting international interest.”

“Although he says it’s a wrench to see such the guitar go, the vendor has now reached the stage of his life at which he feels it should be enjoyed by a fan of the band rather than be kept in its case.”