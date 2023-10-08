Guillermo del Toro reveals that scrapped ‘Star Wars’ project was about Jabba the Hutt









In a new interview, director Guillermo del Toro has confirmed that his scrapped Star Wars project focused on the rise and fall of antagonist crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

At the end of September, it was revealed by the screenwriter David Goyer that he was going to make a Star Wars movie helmed by Guillermo del Toro before it was cancelled by the studio that owns the franchise, Disney.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz, Goyer, who also co-wrote each instalment in Christopher Nolan’s hit Dark Knight trilogy, revealed: “I wrote an unproduced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct…that was about four years ago”.

Now, in a new interview with Collider, Guillermo del Toro has shed more light on his scrapped Star Wars project, revealing that it was to be the story of Jabba the Hutt, which he said was “great stuff”. However, echoing Goyer’s comments, he says it was eventually cancelled for reasons beyond his control.

“We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy. We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away. Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.'”

“You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realise where you’re going.”

Watch the discussion below.

See more asked @RealGDT how close he came to directing a #StarWars movie at @collider's 10th anniversary screening of #PacificRim in @IMAX 3D.



His first answer is pure del Toro. He then talks about what he took away from the experience. #theriseandfallofjabbathehut pic.twitter.com/470DAsFrXd — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 7, 2023