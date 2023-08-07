Guillermo del Toro pays tribute to William Friedkin: “The world has lost one of the Gods of Cinema”









Since the news broke of William Friedkin passing away at the age of 87, tributes have poured in about the director’s contributions to cinema and his esteemed legacy, including director Guillermo del Toro, who recently expressed his appreciation for the late filmmaker with a heartfelt tribute.

Known for directing some of the film industry’s biggest hits, including Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, Pacific Rim, and Crimson Peak, del Toro took to Twitter to express his grief for his fellow artist and friend: “The world has lost one of the Gods of Cinema.”

He added: “Cinema has lost a true Scholar and I have lost a dear, loyal and true friend. William Friedkin has left us. We were blessed to have him.”

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Friedkin is best known for directing several influential and acclaimed films across different genres, changing the course of horror and thriller history with The Exorcist and The French Connection, respectively.

Friedkin’s filmography also includes works like Sorcerer, To Live and Die in L.A., Bug, and Killer Joe. Friedkin is known for his distinctive visual style, and his willingness to push boundaries in storytelling, and his films often explore themes of the darker aspects of human nature.

Friedkin’s final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal, was set to premiere in Venice this year.

Since the news of his passing broke, other tributes from esteemed names in the business have been pouring in, including Elijah Wood, Joe Dante, Mike Reiss and others.

