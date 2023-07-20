Guided by Voices – ‘Welshpool Frillies’ album review: a display of undoubted brilliance









Guided by Voices - 'Welshpool Frillies' 4

At this point in time, the name Guided by Voices is seemingly a guarantee of quality. Their latest album Welshpool Frillies does not depart from this standard. A collection of 15 tracks, the record is yet another robust offering of the fuzzy indie rock that the band are masters at producing. Touching on psychedelia and punk, with their experimental edge still present, Welshpool Frillies grows on you with every listen.

Whilst some might say that 15 songs is too much for any album, this is Guided by Voices, and volume has always been a part of their craft, with Pollard one of the most prolific songwriters in history. After all, this latest album continues a series of eight released by the band in the past three years. In fact, it is their second studio length in 2023 so far, and the band show no signs of running out of ideas.

Pollard remains a hero of modern rock songwriting, with Welshpool Frillies one of the more expansive efforts he and the band have released in their present chapter. It keeps you on your toes with plenty of unexpected twists, and Pollard’s typical hooks are ample, counterbalancing melodic bouts with the group’s lo-fi origins.

Demonstrating how this record symbolises a return to their scuzzy roots. Unlike the group’s other recent releases, such as La La Land, which was recorded at Magic Door Studios in Montclair, New Jersey, producer Travis Harrison recorded Welshpool Frillies live to tape in a Brooklyn basement. In tandem with the band’s skill, this decision instils the new offering with tangible energy. The LP also indicates that the quintet have retained their live edge – and how.

The opener and second single, ‘Meet The Star’, commences with a heavy, chugging rhythm. It might be the sort of relentless beat you’d expect in the realms of hardcore or industrial music, but fans of Guided by Voices will know that they’ve flirted with the heavier side of things over the years. Immediately catchy, Pollard’s vocal melody floats on top of the instruments before the choking push of the verse gives way to a harmonious chorus. Bouncing between dark and light, ‘Meet The Star’ also delivers a heady, almost motorik finale, where all the elements converge, and the keyboard bursts through the mix for a frantic late twist.

The second track, ‘Cruisers’ Cross’, is an undeniable moment of note. The dovetailing guitars are an obvious highlight, evoking the sounds of The Byrds and other 1960s folk rock that has regularly reared its curly head in Guided by Voices’ oeuvre. The central riff is irresistible – direct but also ethereal, as the 12-string lifts the notes and imbues real magic.

Although found much later in the album, the lead single ‘Seedling’ is a track that provides a haymaker amid the solid jabs. Featuring a commanding vocal performance from Pollard, guitars that melt into your brain, uplifting brass, and another excellent riff, this dynamic anthem exhibits the very best of Guided by Voices. Despite threatening to come off the rails, it stays on course, but these teasing moments demonstrate the thought that goes into the group’s work, with Pollard and the band keeping the listener immersed, wondering and almost doubting where we might end up.

The rousing atmosphere of ‘Don’t Blow Your Dream Job’ is another episode in which the songwriting qualities of Robert Pollard really come to the fore. It jumps between repetitive, post-punk-esque stabs to more spacious areas where the expressive drum work changes the pace, and the strength of Pollard’s voice is heard loud and clear. In moments such as these, you realise just how underrated he is as a vocalist.

Regarding the most complete tracks on the album, ‘Better Odds’ is a number to be celebrated. One of the bluest songs found on Welshpool Frillies, Pollard provides an exhibit of his best and most complex lyrics, as he sings: “Would you kiss a snake if I held it? / You caused that earthquake, yeah I felt it”. Pollard blends the profound with the surreal and makes us wonder what exactly – if anything – inspired such work. The guitars are at their most stirring here, with the moody chime of the verse melody a masterclass in six-string players leaving room for their notes, letting them ring out and have more impact.

Welshpool Frillies makes another resounding case for Guided by Voices and why their music is still as refreshing as ever. It’s remarkable what Robert Pollard and the band have achieved, and there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank.