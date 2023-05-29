Robert Pollard of Guided By Voices’ mammoth guide to the greatest albums of the late 1960s









If you maturated the music of the late 1960s in a vat of beer and sloshed it back out it into a world of extreme fucklessness, then you might come close to the sound of Guided By Voices. With guitar strings more well-thumbed than David Attenborough’s passport, the prolific Robert Pollard and his cronies have refined their unrefined sound to such an extent that now the band’s mistakes are so well-practiced they are no longer mistakes. While this vagabond approach to music is certainly a niche of their own, it also owes a lot to the explosion of sound that came rattling forth in a renaissance-like whirlwind in the late 1960s.

Since forming in Dayton, Ohio in the early 1980s, Guided by Voices have been a one-band jukebox. The band were hugely influenced by contemporaries such as R.E.M. with Pollard telling Spin: “The thing that turns me on is when I’ve never really heard it before. Michael Stipe’s voice was so different. It reminded me of Peter Gabriel’s, and I was intrigued by this whole ‘mystery of the South’ and all that shit. There have been a few bands where I’ve totally absorbed myself into their world, and R.E.M. was one of them.”

However, they certainly looked to couple that sound with the inspiration of the late ’60s free-form experimentation as bands looked to, well, just do band things if that makes a lick of sense. Pollard looked to reinstate this ethos among his band in 2001 ahead of their Spring tour. So, he decided to dig into his vast record collection and collate a collection of the greatest albums of the late ’60s – which of course also means some of the greatest albums known to man – and cut these cherished onto cassettes to give to his bandmates as listening materials on the road.

In total Pollard’s assortment of greatest was spread across 62 cassettes. Given the extent of this labour of love, he obviously didn’t want his work to be merely confined to the tour bus, so he sent off a list of the albums he selected to The Big Take Over. There appears to be some sort of hierarchy to proceedings but its difficult to decipher what that may be with a degree of certainty.

However, he does notably begin with The Beatles, the band who he says got him into music (so, obviously he’s not afraid of being earnest). “I couldn’t believe there was actually a group of guys who could grow their hair long and just play this kind of music and have girls chase them around,” he said of the ‘Fab Four’. “We used to pantomime in front of our class in second grade, and then we’d go out on the playground and little girls would chase us. It was a good time to be alive.”

That notion of a good time to be alive is something that imbues the music of the era with a certain unplaceable sense of vitality. The aura of a cultural revolution is woven somewhere into the gravel track hiss of the vinyl as the world drove on to new horizons. As Hunter S. Thompson once wrote: “Maybe it meant something. Maybe not, in the long run, but no explanation, no mix of words or music or memories can touch that sense of knowing that you were there and alive in that corner of time and the world. Whatever it meant.”

There is a wallop of that mysticism in Pollard’s mammoth collection. In typical slack fashion a lot of the records tip over into the 1970s and he almost forgot entirely about the existence of women, but his list is comprehensive one in every other sense. Which is why we have painstakingly compiled it into a playlist for your explorative pleasure (NB not every track / album was available). Enjoy.

Robert Pollard of Guided By Voices’ greatest albums of the late 1960s:

Part One:

Abbey Road – The Beatles

Revolver – The Beatles

White Album – The Beatles

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles

Something Else by The Kinks – The Kinks

Past Masters Volume One & Two – The Beatles

Happy Jack – The Who

The Who Sell Out – The Who

Tommy – The Who

S.F. Sorrow – The Pretty Things

Parachute – The Pretty Things

Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys

Song Cycle – Van Dyke Parks

Smile Sessions – The Beach Boys

Part Two:

Butterfly – The Hollies

Forever Changes – Love

Odessey and Oracle – The Zombies

Bee Gees’ 1st – Bee Gees

Odessa – Bee Gees

Horizontal – Bee Gees

The Graham Gouldman Thing – Graham Gouldman

Younger than Yesterday – The Byrds

The Notorious Byrd Brothers – The Byrds

Fifth Dimension – The Byrds

…and the Music Plays On – Del Shannon

The Spirit of ’67 – Paul Revere & The Raiders

Permanent Damage – G.T.O.’s

Their Satanic Majesties Request – The Rolling Stones

Beggars Banquet – The Rolling Stones

The Piper at the Gates of Dawn – Pink Floyd

A Saucerful of Secrets – Pink Floyd

Barrett – Syd Barrett

The Madcap Laughs – Syd Barrett

Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake – Small Faces

(Credits: Far Out / Syd Barrett)

Part Three:

Bookends – Simon & Garfunkel

Head – The Monkees

Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. – The Monkees

The Birds, the Bees & The Monkees – The Monkees

Two Yanks in England – The Everly Brothers

Love Is All Around – The Troggs

Rolled Gold – The Action

Mighty Baby – Mighty Baby

Man of Words / Man of Music – David Bowie

T. Rex – T. Rex

Blonde on Blonde – Bob Dylan

We Are Ever so Clean – Blossom Toes

The Savage Resurrection – The Savage Resurrection

Tales From the Sinking Ship – Wimple Witch

Excerpts From… – Keith West

After the Gold Rush – Neil Young

Déjà vu – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

7 Lonely Street – Andromeda

Waiting for the Sun – The Doors

The Soft Parade – The Doors

John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band – John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band

(Credits: Far Out / Alamy)

Part Four:

Paranoid – Black Sabbath

The Twain Shall Meet – Eric Burdon & The Animals

Fun House – The Stooges

Hey, Little One – Glen Campbell

Petula – Petula Clark

Teenage Head – The Flamin’ Groovies

The Psychedelic Sound of The 13th Floor Elevators – The 13th Floor Elevators

Easter Everywhere – The 13th Floor Elevators

Safe as Milk – Captain Beefheart

Strictly Personal – Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

Trout Mask Replica – Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

Wonder Where I’m Bound – Dion

Dion – Dion

Deserthorse – Nico

In the Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson

The Further Adventures of Charles Westover – Del Shannon

Another Side of Rick Nelson – Rick Nelson

Aerial Ballet – Harry Nilsson

Pandemonium Shadow Story – Harry Nilsson

Nilsson Sings Newman – Harry Nilsson (Randy Newman)

Harry – Harry Nilsson

Boy Child – Scott Walker

Misty Mirage – Curt Boettcher

Begin – The Millennium

Rewind – Johnny Rivers

A Tramp Shining – Richard Harris

Delay 1968 – Can

The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground

Pretties for You – Alice Cooper

Easy Action – Alice Cooper

Ssssh – Ten Years After

Music in a Doll’s House – Family

Paint America Love – Lou Christie Sacco

Bobby Darin Born Walden Robert Cassotto – Bobby Darin

Would You Believe – Billy Nicholls

1970 – Alex Chilton

From Genesis to Revelation – Genesis

Golden Eggs – Yardbirds

(Credits: Far Out / Alamy)

Part Five:

High Tide – High Tide

Sea Shanties – High Tide

Godz 2 – Godz

Cromagnon – Cromagnon

The Deviants – The Deviants

This Was – Jethro Tull

The Genuine Imitation Life Gazette – The Four Seasons

Watertown – Frank Sinatra

Yeti – Amon Düül II

Starsailor – Tim Buckley

The Bodast Tapes – Bodast

Tomorrow – Tomorrow

St. Cecilia: The California Album – Stalk-Forest Group

Jet-Propelled Photographs – Soft Machine

Boom – The Sonics

Complete Collection – The Flies

Scotland’s No. 1 Group – The Poets

Baby Your Phrasing is Bad – Caleb

A Little Bit of Soap – Craig

Unit 4 + 2 – Unit 4 + 2

The Hush – The Hush

Believe – The Third Power