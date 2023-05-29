Robert Pollard of Guided By Voices’ mammoth guide to the greatest albums of the late 1960s

If you maturated the music of the late 1960s in a vat of beer and sloshed it back out it into a world of extreme fucklessness, then you might come close to the sound of Guided By Voices. With guitar strings more well-thumbed than David Attenborough’s passport, the prolific Robert Pollard and his cronies have refined their unrefined sound to such an extent that now the band’s mistakes are so well-practiced they are no longer mistakes. While this vagabond approach to music is certainly a niche of their own, it also owes a lot to the explosion of sound that came rattling forth in a renaissance-like whirlwind in the late 1960s.
Since forming in Dayton, Ohio in the early 1980s, Guided by Voices have been a one-band jukebox. The band were hugely influenced by contemporaries such as R.E.M. with Pollard telling Spin: “The thing that turns me on is when I’ve never really heard it before. Michael Stipe’s voice was so different. It reminded me of Peter Gabriel’s, and I was intrigued by this whole ‘mystery of the South’ and all that shit. There have been a few bands where I’ve totally absorbed myself into their world, and R.E.M. was one of them.”
However, they certainly looked to couple that sound with the inspiration of the late ’60s free-form experimentation as bands looked to, well, just do band things if that makes a lick of sense. Pollard looked to reinstate this ethos among his band in 2001 ahead of their Spring tour. So, he decided to dig into his vast record collection and collate a collection of the greatest albums of the late ’60s – which of course also means some of the greatest albums known to man – and cut these cherished onto cassettes to give to his bandmates as listening materials on the road.
In total Pollard’s assortment of greatest was spread across 62 cassettes. Given the extent of this labour of love, he obviously didn’t want his work to be merely confined to the tour bus, so he sent off a list of the albums he selected to The Big Take Over. There appears to be some sort of hierarchy to proceedings but its difficult to decipher what that may be with a degree of certainty.
However, he does notably begin with The Beatles, the band who he says got him into music (so, obviously he’s not afraid of being earnest). “I couldn’t believe there was actually a group of guys who could grow their hair long and just play this kind of music and have girls chase them around,” he said of the ‘Fab Four’. “We used to pantomime in front of our class in second grade, and then we’d go out on the playground and little girls would chase us. It was a good time to be alive.”
That notion of a good time to be alive is something that imbues the music of the era with a certain unplaceable sense of vitality. The aura of a cultural revolution is woven somewhere into the gravel track hiss of the vinyl as the world drove on to new horizons. As Hunter S. Thompson once wrote: “Maybe it meant something. Maybe not, in the long run, but no explanation, no mix of words or music or memories can touch that sense of knowing that you were there and alive in that corner of time and the world. Whatever it meant.”
There is a wallop of that mysticism in Pollard’s mammoth collection. In typical slack fashion a lot of the records tip over into the 1970s and he almost forgot entirely about the existence of women, but his list is comprehensive one in every other sense. Which is why we have painstakingly compiled it into a playlist for your explorative pleasure (NB not every track / album was available). Enjoy.
Robert Pollard of Guided By Voices’ greatest albums of the late 1960s:
Part One:
- Abbey Road – The Beatles
- Revolver – The Beatles
- White Album – The Beatles
- Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
- Something Else by The Kinks – The Kinks
- Past Masters Volume One & Two – The Beatles
- Happy Jack – The Who
- The Who Sell Out – The Who
- Tommy – The Who
- S.F. Sorrow – The Pretty Things
- Parachute – The Pretty Things
- Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys
- Song Cycle – Van Dyke Parks
- Smile Sessions – The Beach Boys
Part Two:
- Butterfly – The Hollies
- Forever Changes – Love
- Odessey and Oracle – The Zombies
- Bee Gees’ 1st – Bee Gees
- Odessa – Bee Gees
- Horizontal – Bee Gees
- The Graham Gouldman Thing – Graham Gouldman
- Younger than Yesterday – The Byrds
- The Notorious Byrd Brothers – The Byrds
- Fifth Dimension – The Byrds
- …and the Music Plays On – Del Shannon
- The Spirit of ’67 – Paul Revere & The Raiders
- Permanent Damage – G.T.O.’s
- Their Satanic Majesties Request – The Rolling Stones
- Beggars Banquet – The Rolling Stones
- The Piper at the Gates of Dawn – Pink Floyd
- A Saucerful of Secrets – Pink Floyd
- Barrett – Syd Barrett
- The Madcap Laughs – Syd Barrett
- Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake – Small Faces
Part Three:
- Bookends – Simon & Garfunkel
- Head – The Monkees
- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. – The Monkees
- The Birds, the Bees & The Monkees – The Monkees
- Two Yanks in England – The Everly Brothers
- Love Is All Around – The Troggs
- Rolled Gold – The Action
- Mighty Baby – Mighty Baby
- Man of Words / Man of Music – David Bowie
- T. Rex – T. Rex
- Blonde on Blonde – Bob Dylan
- We Are Ever so Clean – Blossom Toes
- The Savage Resurrection – The Savage Resurrection
- Tales From the Sinking Ship – Wimple Witch
- Excerpts From… – Keith West
- After the Gold Rush – Neil Young
- Déjà vu – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
- 7 Lonely Street – Andromeda
- Waiting for the Sun – The Doors
- The Soft Parade – The Doors
- John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band – John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band
Part Four:
- Paranoid – Black Sabbath
- The Twain Shall Meet – Eric Burdon & The Animals
- Fun House – The Stooges
- Hey, Little One – Glen Campbell
- Petula – Petula Clark
- Teenage Head – The Flamin’ Groovies
- The Psychedelic Sound of The 13th Floor Elevators – The 13th Floor Elevators
- Easter Everywhere – The 13th Floor Elevators
- Safe as Milk – Captain Beefheart
- Strictly Personal – Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
- Trout Mask Replica – Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
- Wonder Where I’m Bound – Dion
- Dion – Dion
- Deserthorse – Nico
- In the Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson
- The Further Adventures of Charles Westover – Del Shannon
- Another Side of Rick Nelson – Rick Nelson
- Aerial Ballet – Harry Nilsson
- Pandemonium Shadow Story – Harry Nilsson
- Nilsson Sings Newman – Harry Nilsson (Randy Newman)
- Harry – Harry Nilsson
- Boy Child – Scott Walker
- Misty Mirage – Curt Boettcher
- Begin – The Millennium
- Rewind – Johnny Rivers
- A Tramp Shining – Richard Harris
- Delay 1968 – Can
- The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground
- Pretties for You – Alice Cooper
- Easy Action – Alice Cooper
- Ssssh – Ten Years After
- Music in a Doll’s House – Family
- Paint America Love – Lou Christie Sacco
- Bobby Darin Born Walden Robert Cassotto – Bobby Darin
- Would You Believe – Billy Nicholls
- 1970 – Alex Chilton
- From Genesis to Revelation – Genesis
- Golden Eggs – Yardbirds
Part Five:
- High Tide – High Tide
- Sea Shanties – High Tide
- Godz 2 – Godz
- Cromagnon – Cromagnon
- The Deviants – The Deviants
- This Was – Jethro Tull
- The Genuine Imitation Life Gazette – The Four Seasons
- Watertown – Frank Sinatra
- Yeti – Amon Düül II
- Starsailor – Tim Buckley
- The Bodast Tapes – Bodast
- Tomorrow – Tomorrow
- St. Cecilia: The California Album – Stalk-Forest Group
- Jet-Propelled Photographs – Soft Machine
- Boom – The Sonics
- Complete Collection – The Flies
- Scotland’s No. 1 Group – The Poets
- Baby Your Phrasing is Bad – Caleb
- A Little Bit of Soap – Craig
- Unit 4 + 2 – Unit 4 + 2
- The Hush – The Hush
- Believe – The Third Power