Guided By Voices announce new album ‘Nowhere To Go But Up’









Indie rock gods Guided By Voices have returned to announce their latest album, Nowhere To Go But Up.

The new LP will be the band’s third release of 2023 after previously dropping the albums La La Land and Welshpool Frillies earlier this year. Nowhere To Go But Up will also be the 39th overall album from Guided By Voices.

For those keeping score at home, this will be the tenth year that Guided By Voices has released multiple albums in the same calendar year. The band has released nine albums since the 2020s began and it’s not even 2024 yet. Three albums a year might seem like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard territory, but Robert Pollard was doing this kind of thing well before those Australian psychedelic weirdos got their hands on instruments.

Pollard kicked off Guided By Voices by releasing the band’s first two official albums, Devil Between My Toes and Sandbox, in 1987. Under the Bushes Under The Stars and Tonics & Twisted Chasers both came out in 1996, but up to the band’s initial split in 2004, they remained on a one-album-a-year pace.

However, that process all changed when the classic lineup of the band reunited in 2010. The band dropped no less than three studio albums in 2012 and two in 2014. That’s when Pollard again disbanded the group, only to reform with a new lineup in 2016. 2019 and 2020 both saw three separate albums released in their respective years, while 2021 and 2022 both had two studio albums released in their years.

All this is to say that Pollard is probably the dictionary definition of “prolific”. The man simply can’t stop making new music, even as Guided By Voices celebrated their 40th anniversary earlier this year. It’s wild to think that the group has managed to keep up an album-a-year pace for the entirety of their existence, even after almost a full decade’s worth of time on hiatus.

Listen to the album’s first single, ‘For The Home’, down below. Nowhere To Go But Up is set for a November 24th release.