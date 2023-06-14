Guided by Voices announce 40th-anniversary shows with Dinosaur Jr, Built to Spill and more









Ohio indie rockers Guided by Voices have announced a pair of 40th-anniversary shows alongside a string of familiar faces.

To mark the milestone, the band will be playing across the Labour Day weekend of September 1st and 2nd in their hometown at the Dayton Masonic Centre. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16th, at 10am Eastern time, with the pre-sale starting today at the same time, using the code GBV40.

The first day will see Dinosaur Jr and Kiwi Jr support Robert Pollard and the band, and the following day Built to Spill, Heartless Bastards and Wednesday will warm the stage up. Notably, Guided by Voices and Dinosaur Jr played a handful of US shows together in the Autumn of 2022, including at New York City’s Terminal 5.

Presently, Guided by Voices’ only other scheduled performance will be at The Hold Steady’s Positive Jam Festival in Accord, NY, in August, alongside The Tallest Man on Earth, Laura Stevenson and Oceanator.

Guided by Voices released their album La La Land in January this year, and at the end of May, they announced that its follow-up, Welshpool Frillies, will arrive on July 21st, 2023, as the band’s 37th full-length studio album on their label, GBV Inc. The group also released the single ‘Seedling’ to mark the news.

Check out the poster for the 40th anniversary shows below.

See more On Sept 1 & 2, GBV will be playing two nights at the Dayton Masonic Center with @dinosaurjr, @Built_2_Spill, @heartlessbstrds, @Wednesday_Band_ and @kiwijrgroup. Tix on sale Fri. at 12 noon local time. Pre-sale on Wed. 12 noon; access with code “GBV40” https://t.co/G6O8gbyW29 pic.twitter.com/5LY879DUKx — Guided By Voices (@_GuidedByVoices) June 13, 2023