Guided By Voices announce new album ‘Welshpool Frillies’









Just six months after the arrival of La La Land, the impressively prolific alt-rock legends Guided by Voices have announced an arrival date for a follow-up. Welshpool Frillies will arrive on July 21st as the band’s 37th full-length studio album on their own label, GBV Inc.

Robert Pollard and his bandmates have unveiled Welshpool Frillies alongside its lead single, ‘Seedling’. Staying true to the band’s penchant for a snappy track, it clocks in at two minutes and 47 seconds. With characteristic grunge and melodic indie influences, GBV have returned with another scorcher that promises to rival the fantastic form presented in La La Land.

La La Land arrived on January 20th, and, at the time, the band had already made plans to release a follow-up in quick succession. Though GBV have always been prolific while active, the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown periods gave the group some time off the road to focus on a barrow-load of material.

Consequentially, the past three years have seen a staggering display of productivity, with the arrival of eight studio albums. In 2022 alone, the band unleashed two full-length LPs comprising entirely new material, Crystal Nuns Cathedral and Tremblers and Goggles by Rank. They also treated fans to Scalping the Guru, a compilation album that combines tracks from four EPs originally released back in 1993 and 1994.

Listen to ‘Seedling’ below.