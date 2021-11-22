Grimes says fame is like being in “an emotionally abusive relationship”









Experimental popstar Grimes has taken to Twitter to discuss the nature of fame in the modern era, and with regards to online criticism, she said being famous was like being in “an emotionally abusive relationship.”

It’s been a strange year for Grimes. Back in September, the Canadian musician and Elon Musk announced that after three years together they had “semi-separated”. Musk explained to Page Six: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms”.

In her Tweet, Grimes discussed the concept of fame and how her celebrity status had grown exponentially via her relationship with the Tesla head honcho. “I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote. “My job requires being on social media.”

She explained: “It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”

A perennial prankster, last month Grimes hit back and duped some paparazzi that were following her by staging a photograph. Snaps were taken of her reading Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto, which made headlines after her split from Musk.

Using Twitter as her mouthpiece, Grimes revealed: “Paparazzi followed me (to) a shoot so I tried (to) think what I could do that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha.”

Soon after her split from Musk, Grimes announced a new song, ‘Love’, via her Instagram account. Containing the same anti-fame sentiment she’s espoused recently, the caption for the song explained that it was written “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week”.

Listen to ‘Love’ below.