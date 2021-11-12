Grimes launches “AI girl group” NPC with new single, ‘A Drug From God’









Grimes, in a novel move, has formed what has been described as an “AI girl group” named NPC. Today, she premiered the group for the first time with ‘A Drug From God’, a collaboration with producer and DJ Chris Lake. The group has infinite members that can be “can be voted in or out, except for core members such as the baby Warnymph”.

According to Grimes, this new art/music project will serve as “a vehicle for experimentation in new technologies as they become available”, including “generative characters and music, [different] types of animation, AI-assisted art as well as spiritual technology”. In a statement, it has been said that the project will also allow Grimes to “create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye”.

According to the accompanying statement, NPC will set out to “hone the concepts” of Grimes’ albums Art Angels and Miss Anthropocene, “finally manifesting the endless characters in Grimes’ head”.

“NPC can do all the things humans cannot,” the statement continues, “NPC will eventually be playable, customizable, and able to cater to each individual listener’s unique desires. Decentralized Popstardom. Made, not Born.” The new details about NPC come after Grimes teased the arrival of the track ‘Love Is A Drug From God’ last week. However, the singer couldn’t offer any photos for the group because, as she clarified, “we’re stuck on making their faces”.

The project will likely feature a strong visual element – the band being made up of virtual entities. Unfortunately, this key element has been delayed. Nevertheless, Grimes decided to release the first track anyway, writing: “Me and [Lake] just needed to get this song out cuz it’s been going so hard at festivals,” on her Instagram.

Elsewhere, Grimes has said that she has nearly completed her next album. “I’m just finishing an album, and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done,” she said during a recent interview. Make sure you check out the first track from NPC below.