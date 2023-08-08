Grimes reignites feud with Poppy after five years









Five years after their initial feud, Grimes has taken to social media to hit out against her former collaborator, Poppy.

The pair teamed up for ‘Play Destroy’ in 2018, yet they quickly entered into a public argument less than two months after its release. In a Billboard interview, Poppy revealed: “I was kind of bullied into submission by [Grimes] and her team of self-proclaimed feminists. We planned the song coming out months ago, and she was preventing it.”

She continued: “I got to watch her bully songwriters into signing NDA[s] and not taking credit for songs that they were a part of. She doesn’t practice what she preaches. It’s really upsetting to work with a female that is very outward about a topic, but behind closed doors, it’s the complete opposite. It’s actually very disheartening to people that are actually feminists and supporters of other females.”

In response, Grimes wrote on Instagram, “Poppy, you dragged me into a disgusting situation and won’t stop punishing me for not wanting to be a part of it. I don’t want to work with you, you leaked the song anyway. U got what you want. Let it go.”

At the time, Poppy was embroiled in a lawsuit with her collaborator Titanic Sinclair, who was accused of “severe emotional and psychological abuse” by singer Mars Argo. Poppy was accused of stealing Argo’s “look, persona and character”.

Now, Grimes has taken to Twitter to bring up the old feud, writing, “Poppy claims I made her sign an nda and then spoke out ‘against me’ proving she signed no nda. She claims I used ghost writers and producers, despite being unable to name one. She spread false information for personal gain, that is cancel culture. I think that is wrong”.

Poppy screenshotted the Tweet and responded on her Instagram story with the words, “Are we still doing this? Lol. 5 years triggered.”