Grimes discusses being “exceptionally cancelled” with Julia Fox









In a recent appearance on the Forbidden Fruits podcast, Grimes opened up about cancel culture and the rise of Artificial Intelligence while talking to Julia Fox. According to the artist, she has been repeatedly “cancelled” by social media users due to her views.

“I’m very easy to cancel and cancelled very often,” Grimes said. “I’ve always been exceptionally cancelled. People call me a ‘techno-fascist’… I agree a lot of things have been mishandled, and we’re in this giant hiccup into a different part of civilisation that is extremely unprecedented.”

“I say a lot of dumb stuff… above average I’d say,” the musician added while complaining about being cancelled on one of the biggest platforms on the internet.

“I think we need a better discourse,” Grimes continued. “I wish people would approach me in better faith – I approach everyone in good faith – if people are being hateful on the internet those people are mad because they want a better world.”

In addition to her opinions on cancel culture, she also expressed her support for the use of artificial intelligence in the arts. “I’m pretty for it,” Grimes said. “I would say I’m fairly optimistic, I think there are some potential bad outcomes, but I don’t think it’s constructive to even discuss that publicly per se.”

She added: “I think right now there is sorta a moral imperative to make more positive AI depictions because it’s literally training on the data. It will see itself on how we are seeing it right now, in many ways, and it’s a concern that is brought up often.”

Listen to the podcast below.