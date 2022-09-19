Has Grimes undergone elf ear surgery?









Experimental pop musician Grimes has never been one to shy away from some of life’s more questionable decisions. Whether that be naming her child with Elon Musk X Æ A-12, or attempting to sail down the Mississippi River on a houseboat, nothing Grimes does comes as much of a surprise.

Therefore, it seems only natural for the musician, whose style has been described by fans as “galactic medieval faery nymph ethereal angel” and “techno elf,” actually to get ‘elf ears’ through body modification surgery.

Although the artist hasn’t confirmed it yet, she heavily implied so by posting a photo of herself on Twitter with bandages wrapped around her ears with the caption “I did smthn crazy”.

This comes after a Tweet she posted last month that read: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches)”.

She also followed up the image, Tweeted on September 17th, with another statement which read: “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”

Grimes also teased that she has 20 songs ready, which she is considering on dividing into two albums, entitled Book 1 and Book 2. The musician (real name Claire Boucher) claimed last year that her upcoming album would be a “space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation.”

Most recent single ‘Shinigami Eyes’, will feature on Book 1, and also Fairies Cum First, an EP set for release this year.