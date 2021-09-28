Griff shares new cover of Lorde song 'Solar Power'







London pop star Griff has dropped a new cover of the title track from Lorde’s most recent LP Solar Power.

“The recording process for Spotify Singles started with just me in my music room,” Griff explains. “I reproduced the Lorde song, changed up the chords, did new drums, just had fun playing around with it. We went in for a rehearsal day to make ‘One Night’ and ‘Solar Power’ come to life before heading to Rak Studios to record it.”

“It felt great to do a new version of my single ‘One Night’ and I choose to cover Lorde because she is such an inspiration – I’m just a day one fan. I’ve been waiting for her to come back for a long time so as soon as I heard ‘Solar Power’, and I loved it so much, I knew I wanted to cover it.”

Well, I’m glad Griff likes it. Solar Power the album took a bit of a beating critically when it was released a month ago, and while I gave it a bit of a defence when I first reviewed it, I have yet to actually go back and listen to it again to shore up my own mixed feelings about it. Still, a track without universal acclaim is ripe for reinterpretation, and Griff does a solid job bringing a fair bit of darkness to the light summer song.

Griff is riding a pretty big wave herself, I enjoyed ‘One Foot In Front of the Other’ back when I was first getting acquainted with Griff as an artist, and all of her subsequent music has been equally catchy and enticing. Maybe Griff can be the harbinger for the Solar Power re-evaluation, or maybe we’ll all just have to let it sit for a while to re-examine why it was met with a fair amount of derision.

Check out Griff’s cover of ‘Solar Power down below.

