Grian Chatten says Fontaines D.C. “already know” the sound of their next album









Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten has discussed their future plans and revealed the band “already know what the next record is going to sound like”.

The band’s fourth album will be the follow-up to 2022’s Skinty Fia, which topped the charts in the United Kingdom and Ireland respectively. Earlier this summer, Chatten released his debut solo record Chaos For The Fly, and has now confirmed the band are plotting their next move.

Discussing the differences between working as a solo artist and with Fontaines, Chatten said in a recent interview: “The main advantage is that it’s been incredibly quick. It’s usually quick when we make things as Fontaines, but we’ve not really had to check in on anyone, there’s been no chance of anything being compromised by democracy and there’s never been too many cooks in the kitchen – not that we have that problem too badly in the band – but the speed at which you can write and produce as a solo artist is really nice.”

He added to Uncut: “The disadvantage is that it’s fucking lonely, and I laugh an awful lot less when I’m on my own than I do when I’m with the lads.”

Later this year, Fontaines D.C. are set to support Arctic Monkeys across North America, but have already begun to map out their next album. “This album has cleared the pathways a little bit, in terms of what I’ll be taking into the next Fontaines record,” Chatten commented.

The frontman added: “We already know what the next record is going to sound like, more or less, I can’t say too much about it, but it won’t be very similar to Chaos For The Fly, and that’s partially because of Chaos For The Fly.”

In May, Far Out spoke to Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell from the band on the red carpet at the Ivor Novello Awards. Speaking about their next move, O’Connell confirmed they have “bits and pieces” ready for the follow-up to Skinty Fia.

Discussing their writing process, he explained “that part never stops” but “can’t say for sure” when they’ll officially start recording their fourth album.

In a four-star review of Chaos For The Fly, Far Out wrote: “There are moments that whisk you off to the heady days of the turn of the millennium, when electronic and orchestral elements converged to create a variety of albums that are still as compelling as they were then. Other points are so swooning that they make you feel like you’re driving a convertible around the roads of the French Riviera in the 1950s, with both images hopefully outlining the scope on offer here.