Greta Van Fleet unveil new album ‘Starcatcher’









Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet are set to return with a new album this summer. Starcatcher was produced by Nashville’s own Dave Cobb and will arrive on July 21st via Lava/Republic Records. You can listen to the lead single ‘Meeting the Master’ below.

Greta Van Fleet, comprised of brothers Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka, as well as Danny Wagner, released their first album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, back in 2018. Their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, followed in 2021. Both debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart, while the group’s 2017 EP From The Fires won them a Grammy for ‘Best Rock Album’.

According to Greta Van Fleet, this new single “veers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher. Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos.”

Discussing the concept for Starcatcher, guitarist Jake Kiszka added: “We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual. If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Listen to ‘Meeting the Master’ below.