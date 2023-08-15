Greta Van Fleet frontman says “a huge weight was lifted” after coming out









Greta Van Fleet‘s Josh Kiszka has discussed the heartwarming reaction to him coming out as homosexual in June and said that “a huge weight was lifted”.

Earlier this summer, the hard rock frontman revealed he’d been in a same-sex relationship for the last seven years in an Instagram post. As he lives in Tennessee, Kiszka felt it was necessary for him to reveal his sexuality amid the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that’s currently being discussed in his home state.

He wrote: “Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.”

Kiszka revealed “those close to me are well aware” of his relationship, but he felt it was “important” for the public to also know.

Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Greta Van Fleet star admitted he was worried about a potential backlash from fans. However, thankfully, that hasn’t been the case. “I was really concerned. I felt like, ‘Well, I’m going to have a target on my back. You really feel that way, which is unfortunate, but it’s true,” he said.

“Everything had been met with love and acceptance and humility and respect, and that was a huge wave of reassurance that things are moving in the right direction,” Kiszka told the publication.

He continued: “As a performer and as an entertainer, a huge weight was lifted. Because ultimately as an artist or just as a person, we all want to be understood to some degree.”

Last month, Greta Van Fleet released their latest album Starcatcher, and are currently touring the LP across North America. Later in the year, they will be playing arena dates in the United Kingdom in London, Glasgow and Manchester.