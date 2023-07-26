Greta Gerwig responds to outraged conservatives burning Barbie dolls









Greta Gerwig’s new movie Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, has enjoyed a bumper weekend at the box office, in addition to receiving widespread critical acclaim. Despite the success of the movie though, there are some with less than kind opinions about it.

Several right-wing political supporters have attempted to boycott Gerwig’s film and get it banned, mostly because they believe it incites ‘man-hating’ and ‘woke’ feminist ideas.

In fact, some right-leaning individuals have even gone as far as to actually burn Barbie dolls so as to put forth their beliefs. Now, Gerwig has responded to such actions, stating that she hoped the film would bring people together rather than separate them.

“Certainly, there’s a lot of passion,” she told The New York Times when asked about such conservative actions. “My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men.”

The director continued, “I hope that in all of that passion if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.” Most people have received the film well, and just a handful of those are viewing it in a negative light.

In our review of Barbie, we wrote, “This is, believe it or not, a very complex film indeed. There’s no immediate remedy for our presently still-troubled sexual socio-political situation; if it were that easy, we might not need such a film, even if it’s one where the bright lights can occasionally detract from the vital conversation that’s taking place.”

The review continued, “This is certainly not merely a film to watch only once, to laugh and sing along to, and be done with. In fact, Barbie may just accomplish the greatest of all art’s tasks, and incite change. Don’t be fooled by her hype or her history; Barbie is an essential piece of cinema for the modern age.”