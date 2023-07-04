Greta Gerwig rejected CGI for ‘Barbie’ heeled feet scene









The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Barbie features a scene of star Margot Robbie slipping out of a pair of pink heels and landing on her tiptoes, perfectly imitating the permanently curved feet of real Barbie dolls. The scene has been heavily praised for its attention and impressive logistical manoeuvring.

The Lady Bird director has now stated that she rejected talks of using CGI for the effect early on. Speaking about the scene on the Australian panel show The Project, Gerwig shared that there was a discussion surrounding using CGI for all the feet.

Gerwig shared: “I thought, ‘Oh god, no! That’s terrifying! That’s a nightmare.’ Also, Margot has the nicest feet. She has these beautiful dancer feet. She should just hang on to that bar and do it just like this.”

Rather than turning to CGI, Gerwig utilised double-sided tape and a bar behind the camera for Robbie to hold onto. In an interview with Fandango, Robbie explained that the scene only took “probably about eight takes, wasn’t that many”,

She recalled: “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor – double-sided tape – for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off. So that I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it.”

Robbie continued: “I wasn’t in like a harness or anything. I just walked up and kind of held onto the bar above the camera.”

Watch the trailer for Barbie, featuring the iconic scene, below.