Greta Gerwig is open to making a superhero movie









As the summer blockbuster season gets underway, Greta Gerwig has been making the rounds to promote her new film, Barbie. After making a movie based on the famous doll franchise, Gerwig also discussed her next step, with a potential move into the world of superheroes in the offing.

When asked about her next move, Gerwig said that she would be open to directing a superhero movie, but only under the right set of circumstances. Gerwig explained to Rolling Stone: “It would have to be something I had a feeling for and a relationship to”.

This comes after working with Margot Robbie on Barbie, who is known for having played the role of Harley Quinn in the past few DC movies. Gerwig is also going to be the producer behind Disney’s live-action take on Snow White, which features Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame as the Evil Queen.

Gerwig would go on to say that she enjoys making something with that amount of spectacle, going on to explain, “A well-shot, well-executed action movie is just incredible. It’s a dance. I’ve never done anything like that”.

Aside from her latest films, most of Gerwig’s directing ventures have had to do with comedies like Frances Ha or Mistress America or dramatic pieces like Lady Bird or the period piece Little Women. In front of the camera, Gerwig has also acted in more operatic pieces, such as 2009’s House of the Devil.

A superhero franchise isn’t the only action-packed movie that Gerwig has her eye on, either. It has also been announced that Gerwig will be connected with a new run of Netflix films based on CS Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia.

Gerwig’s statements come after a year filled with different superhero projects, from DC’s The Flash to the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing on with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III. As of yet, there has been no word on whether any Gerwig-helmed superhero films are in progress.