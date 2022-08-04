Greta Gerwig names the biggest regret of her career









Greta Gerwig is an acclaimed writer, actress and director. Her performances on screen include the 2007 film Hanna Takes the Stairs and Nights and Weekends, released a year later and directed by Joe Swanberg.

After working as a co-director with Swanberg, Gerwig took up directing her projects, such as her debut, Lady Bird, which was met by critical acclaim when released in 2017. Gerwig then followed this by writing and directing an adaptation of Little Women, which was released in 2019. It was then nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, solidifying her presence as one of Hollywood’s most exciting directors.

The aforementioned releases gained Gerwig a dedicated and supportive fanbase, one that is eagerly waiting for her upcoming film Barbie. The live-action adaptation of the classic toy will star Margot Robbie and is scheduled for a summer 2023 release. However, Gerwig has faced criticism for her past choices in her film career. In 2012, Gerwig appeared in To Rome with Love, under the direction of Woody Allen, who has been accused by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow of abuse.

Gerwig has since expressed deep regret about this choice. Following Lady Bird‘s two wins at the 2018 Golden Globes, the director was asked about her work with Allen. A precise answer was not given. Instead, Gerwig made the statement: “It’s something that I’ve thought deeply about, and I care deeply about,” she said. Adding: “I haven’t had an opportunity to have an in-depth discussion where I come down on one side or another.” Unfortunately, neither the press nor the public was satisfied with this answer, which they deemed as Gerwig dodging the question, causing the filmmaker to come under criticism.

However, two nights later, during a talk with Aaron Sorkin hosted by The New York Times, Gerwig clarified her response. She said: “If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film”, which directly emphasises her thoughts on the situation now looking back.

Gerwig then spoke about Allen’s victim, Farrow, who came out to detail the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepfather in two painful open letters. “Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realise that I had increased another woman’s pain”, Gerwig admits, “And I was heartbroken by that realisation”. Here, Gerwig expresses regret about agreeing to work under Allen, showing growth and reflection on her part.

While explaining her decision, Gerwig claimed that she respected Woody Allen as an artist, not a person. She commented: “I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Gerwig specifies how she will move forward from this regret by voicing her support for women victims of sexual misconduct at the hands of influential figures in the film industry and those who help give them a voice. She added: “I think that the way women have come together to lead the Time’s Up movement and to make clear goals for our industry is how we are going to move forward with purposefulness”.

