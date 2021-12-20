Green Day tease potential new record









Green Day fans have been sent into a message board frenzy after the band teased a short clip of themselves recording music in London’s RAK Studios, with many speculating whether this means a new album is on the way.

Back in 2020, the band released their latest record Father of all Motherfuckers. They have also since been celebrating the 30th anniversary of Kerplunk! Making it a busy time for the band.

However, there is also a strong argument that all this time spent together could certainly have fired up the creative juices for another new record.

During the new teaser clip, the year 1972 flashes, which has many fans speculating as to whether this will be a special 50th Birthday celebration for frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who will be hitting the milestone in February.

As of yet, no further details have been forthcoming from the band themselves, who are clearly keeping any potential new release very covert. It has, however, been confirmed that they have been recording material at RAK Studios, so there should certainly at least be a new single coming soon.

You can check out the teaser clip below.