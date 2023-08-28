Green Day selling ‘Nimrod’ shirts with Donald Trump’s mugshot for Maui wildfires victims









Green Day have unveiled merchandise in the style of their Nimrod album, with Donald Trump’s mugshot emblazoned on the front.

Last week, Trump took the viral photo at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail following charges related to attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election. Now, the image has been used for limited-edition Green Day merchandise.

Announcing the tee, Green Day said: “Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ Greater Good Music Charity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

Green Day were previously outspoken during the Trump administration. In a 2019 concert, Billie Joe Armstrong sang “I’m not part of a MAGA agenda” during ‘American Idiot’. The frontman also chanted at the crowd, “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!”

Additionally, in an interview with Kerrang during that time, Armstrong said: “I draw no inspiration from the president of the United States, because he’s just… there’s nothing. Trump gives me diarrhoea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Meanwhile, Green Day recently announced a 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 1994 album Dookie, to be released on September 29th. The re-issue will feature unreleased demos, outtakes, and live recordings.

Three decades on from its first release, Dookie will be rereleased as a limited edition six LP vinyl box set and a four-CD box set. A special version of the vinyl edition will be pressed onto different shades of brown vinyl, to be available on the Green Day website and indie record stores.

See more