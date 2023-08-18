Green Day announce 30th-anniversary edition of ‘Dookie’









Pop-punk group Green Day have announced a 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 1994 album Dookie to be released on Friday, September 29th. It will feature unreleased demos, outtakes, and live recordings.

Dookie was a seminal release in the pop-punk genre, influencing the likes of Blink-182 and Fall Out Boy. The record won ‘Best Alternative Album’ at the Grammy Awards in 1995 and went on to become Green Day’s best-selling album.

Three decades on from its first release, Dookie will be rereleased as a limited edition six LP vinyl box set and a four-CD box set. A special version of the vinyl edition will be pressed onto different shades of brown vinyl, to be available on the Green Day webstore and in indie record stores.

The re-release will feature four-track demos and cassette demos, as well as live recordings from their 1994 performances in Barcelona and at Woodstock. The latter will mark the first time the live recording is available on digital streaming platforms. The record will also feature the hits, including ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Welcome To Paradise’.

The vinyl box set will also contain a number collector’s items, including Dookie dog poop bags, an air freshener, a bumper sticker, a kiss-cut large magnet sheet, a black-and-white colouring page cover litho insert, and more. The CD edition boasts stickers, a five-button set, an air freshener, and a single soft vinyl magnet. Both also include an intro from producer Rob Cavallo and liner notes from Bob Mehr.

A number of four-track demos have already been unveiled on Green Day’s YouTube channel for ‘She’, ‘When I Come Around’, ‘Sassafras Roots’, ‘F.O.D.’, ‘Pulling Teeth’, the iconic ‘Basket Case’ and more.

Green Day’s Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out on Friday, September 29th, 2023.