Green Day debut new song ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ at When We Were Young









During their headline performance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas on October 22nd, Green Day aired their new song ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ for the first time.

Billie Joe Armstrong sings at the beginning of the pop-punk track: “Don’t know much about history, cause I never learned how to read, Dropout I’m a knucklehead, sick boy I’m a shit the bed.” He later adds in the emotional chorus: “I said look ma, I ain’t got no brains, I’m a goner and I don’t feel no pain, I’m stupid and I’m all by myself, Cause I’m special and I don’t need your help.”

Elsewhere in their headline set, Green Day treated the audience to classic cuts such as ‘American Idiot’, ‘Basket Case’, ’21 Guns’, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’, and ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’.

They also previewed more new material by including ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, which has recently become a staple in their set despite not being officially released. However, it’s scheduled to arrive on October 24th. Green Day previously premiered new track ‘1981’ during a show in Canada this summer, but it didn’t make the setlist at When We Were Young.

Green Day made the announcement about the release of ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ during an intimate show on October 19th at Fremont Country Club. During the show, Armstrong informed the crowd: “I have a big announcement. It’s really big. Get your cameras ready.”

While an album announcement is yet to be announced, Green Day have revealed plans to tour stadiums across the United States throughout the summer of 2024. They will be joined on the adventure by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Linda’s.

The iconic group have also stated they will bring the tour to the United Kingdom and Europe, but are yet to officially announce those dates.

Listen to ‘Look Ma, No Brains’ below.