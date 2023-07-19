Watch Green Day debut new song ‘1981’ in Quebec









The pop-punk staple Green Day debuted a new song entitled ‘1981’ during a recent tour show in Quebec, Canada.

News of new music comes after Green Day parted ways from Reprise Records after their contract had expired. Following their last album, 2020’s Father of All Motherfuckers, the Californian band announced they plan to be independent going forward.

While the meaning of the new song is unconfirmed, 1981 was notable for releases from fellow punk artists such as Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. Additionally, underground acts like Dead Kennedys and Misfits began to attract attention.

1981 also is the year of the debut release by The Replacements, which frontman Billie Joe Armstrong admits changed his life, once recalling, “It changed my attitude toward playing rock and roll. It humanized it, watching the Replacements, sort of half-drunk but playing. They were having a good night, so it was great”.

Although Green Day haven’t released a new record since 2020, they teased new music with various one-off singles such as ‘Pollyanna’ and ‘Here Comes the Shock’. They also created an album as their alter ego band The Network called Money Money 2020 Part 2: We Told You So.

While there is footage available of the band performing the song in Quebec, there has been no word as to whether this arrangement will appear on any of the group’s future projects.

Watch Green Day perform ‘1981’ in Quebec below.