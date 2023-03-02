The punk gig that changed the life of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong









Green Day emerged from the Bay Area punk scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, receiving their mainstream breakthrough in 1994 with their third album and major label debut, Dookie. In the decades since its release, the record has risen to become one of the greatest-selling albums of all time, shifting over 20 million copies worldwide. As a result of its success, the band received a Grammy Award for ‘Best Alternative Album’, putting them on the map as a significant player in alternative rock.

In fact, Green Day were credited for bringing punk rock to a larger commercial audience, albeit a more pop-heavy and digestible version of the genre. The band, fronted by Billie Joe Armstrong, utilised a blend of melodic pop, angsty, relatable lyricism, and traditional punk abrasion, which was highly appealing to a generation of misunderstood teenagers worldwide.

Although there now seems to be a general consensus that Green Day are a pop-punk band, Armstrong has never been a fan of the term, telling Vulture in 2021: “I never thought of myself as a pop artist. I’ve always been left of centre. To say you’re a pop-punker — it never sat well with me”. Detailing further, he continued: “I’m very proud that we came from a diverse scene. We were definitely the most melodic band playing at that time, but we’d also play with bands like Neurosis, Engage, Spitboy, Blatz, and Filth, and it was just all over the spectrum as far as punk rock. We played with Fuel, which sounded more like Fugazi.”

Armstrong has always strongly aligned himself with straight-up punk rock, believing that the ‘pop’ label has always been more of an industry term. “I feel the same way about, like, ska-punk. It seemed like a silly way of trying to kind of create a genre or a sub-genre,” he said. Armstrong has frequently discussed his adoration of punk bands as an influence on Green Day, citing bands such as Hüsker Dü and The Replacements as some of his biggest musical inspirations.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Armstrong detailed his first experience of seeing The Replacements live at the Filmore in San Fransisco in 1987. He explained: “My sister took me. That was my first time at the Fillmore. It changed my attitude toward playing rock and roll. It humanized it, watching the Replacements, sort of half-drunk but playing. They were [having] a good night, so it was great”.

Since then, Armstrong and Replacements’ frontman Paul Westerberg have become friends, meeting for the first time during the latter’s tour to support his solo album, Eventually. Armstrong explained in an interview with SPIN that when he was 14: “A lot of my friends were into hardcore, like Minor Threat and all that, but those bands just took themselves so seriously. My sister brought me to Rasputin Records in Berkeley and gave me money to buy whatever records I wanted. […] So I think I got Let It Be and Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash [both by The Replacements].”

Armstrong also discussed the 1987 Filmore gig with Westerberg in the interview: “Tommy [Stinson] had a lime-green Rickenbacker bass. Songs like ‘If Only You Were Lonely’, that’s just Paul and a guitar. You never heard that in punk, and it was so vulnerable”. This inspired Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’, which was “the first time we attempted a ballad”.