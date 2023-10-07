The Human Expression: the greatest psychedelic band the world has never seen









As the name implies, psychedelic music sought to transcend conventional boundaries, fostering altered states of consciousness, artistic expression, and creativity. This cultural movement crested during the 1960s, propelled by iconic acts such as The Beatles, The Doors, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Pink Floyd, and Janis Joplin. It was a period when psychedelic art and imagery were integral components of the counterculture, championing themes of peace and love: a notion far removed from the unrelenting unrest of the decade.

As with many movements, some exceptionally talented artists and groups fell into relative obscurity, with their artistry known only to those who have preserved their legacy. Among these, The Human Expression, much like luminaries such as the Seeds, occupies a place in the shadows, awaiting rediscovery by those who appreciate their creative excellence.

Formed in Los Angeles, California, The Human Expression was an incredibly short-lived American psychedelic and garage rock band which emerged in the mid-1960s. The band’s core members included lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Quarles, lead guitarist Jim Foster, bassist Martin Eshleman, and drummer Armand Poulin. They are best known for their single ‘Optical Sound’, a cult classic among garage and psychedelic rock fans.

‘Optical Sound’ was first released as a single in 1966 and is noted for its distinctive, fuzz-laden guitar sound and a slightly eerie, psychedelic vibe. While it didn’t achieve mainstream success at the time, the track has since become highly regarded in the psychedelic rock genre. What’s more, that same year, the band was up against some monumental songs by much bigger bands, like The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’, The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’, The Beach Boys’ ‘Good Vibrations’, and Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Homeward Bound’.

During their brief existence, The Human Expression recorded a few tracks, but they never had their breakthrough moment, much to the dismay of many die-hard fans. They became perhaps best known among those who were lucky enough to discover them for their retrospective album Love at Psychedelic Velocity, which has since been described as a collection of incredibly moving singer-songwriter ballads and high-energy rock tracks, standing as a true hidden gem from the ’60s, blending beauty and intensity to create the ultimate classic.

Although they did not achieve success on a global scale, The Human Expression established a local following in Los Angeles, and their influence can still be heard in the works of many musicians and bands who came later. Although many appreciate their music today, original pressings of their work only surface occasionally and are in high demand. A compilation album titled The Human Expression & Other Psychedelic Groups was released in 2000, which included three of their songs and featured a similar album cover to Love at Psychedelic Velocity, but their overall impact remains largely under-appreciated.

During their era, The Human Expression may have seemed unremarkable, especially given the backdrop of prominent figures and the prolific LSD-influenced culture of the ’60s. However, their obscurity is what adds to their charm: despite the fierce competition of their time, their legacy endures as a hidden treasure, shining brightly for those who uncover it.