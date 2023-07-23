Great Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ has biggest opening weekend for a female director ever









After its massive opening weekend, Barbie marks a first for Greta Gerwig and female directors in Hollywood.

Since its opening on Friday, Barbie has grossed $155million dollars at the box office, the biggest opening weekend for any film in 2023. It is also now the biggest opening weekend for a film led by a female director.

Telling the story of the famed Mattel doll, Margot Robbie stars as Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. As she enjoys her life in Barbieland, Robbie also discovers the struggles of what happens in the real world.

Gerwig’s latest film comes off her critically acclaimed take on the famous novel, Little Women, which was nominated for such accolades as ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ at the 2020 Oscars. Gerwig had previously picked up accolades for her 2017 film Lady Bird.

When discussing the making of the film, Robbie noted that she thought that Barbie wouldn’t be made, saying, “The script was, when I read it, I thought, ‘genius’, and I was like, ‘They’re never gonna let us make it, what a shame… because Greta pushes it in directions that I didn’t think they’d let us go in”.

The movie was released amid the writers’ and actors’ strike, which has caused most other film projections to stop or be put on indefinite hiatus. Though Gerwig is set to work on a reimagining of Disney’s Snow White, there is no word on when the release date will come.

Barbie premiered in theatres on July 23rd, 2023.