Grateful Dead to reissue Wake of the Flood on its 50th anniversary









Grateful Dead have announced that they will be rereleasing their sixth studio album, Wake of the Flood, 50 years on from its initial release in 1973.

The band took to Instagram to share, “As the debut album from their own record label, Grateful Dead Records, WAKE OF THE FLOOD marked a period of transition, growth, endurance and optimism for the band.”They continued, “the album and record label delivered both a profound artistic statmeent and proof of concept for the community, ideals and future the band were building.”

On Friday, September 29th, the band will “honour that artistic statement” with the release of a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of Wake of the Flood. The reissue will feature the original track-listing alongside unreleased demos, alongside a bonus disc of live recordings from a show at Northwestern University’s McGaw Memorial Hall in 1973.

The album will be available on streaming as well as physically, in the form of a 2CD set or on vinyl. The record will be available as a picture disc, or in three different colourways – a coke bottle clear vinyl, a “Watermark” custom vinyl, or 180-gram black vinyl.

The announcement of the reissued album is accompanied by the release of the original demo for ‘Eyes of the World’, which is available to stream now.

The reissue follows from the band’s rerelease of their fifth album, American Beauty, in 2020. The reissue also marked the record’s 50th anniversary.

Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Edition) is available to pre-order now. Listen to the demo for ‘Eyes of the World’ below.