‘Touch of Grey’: The Grateful Dead song that “appaled” Jerry Garcia









The Grateful Dead built a cult following by subverting every social and musical convention they could think of. Having expanded their collective consciousness and established themselves as the leaders of the Bay Area hippie movement, they decided to place particular emphasis on touring. Studio albums, they had come to realise, were just a way for industry executives to make a pretty penny. It came as something of a shock, then, when Andy Garcia and the band realised they’d landed a hit record. It was, of course, ‘Touch of Grey’.

The Grateful Dead were not known for releasing hits. By the time ‘Touch of Grey’ came along, their highest-ranking single was 1971’s ‘Truckin’, and even that only rose to number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. Obviously, avoiding chart success and the commercial obligations that came with it was sort of the whole point.

Speaking to Esquire, Dennis McNally, the Grateful Dead’s publicist, recalled breaking the news to the musicians backstage one night at Madison Square Garden. “I said, ‘I have some imposing news to tell you’. “And they sort of looked up at me, and I said, ‘You’ve made the Top 10’.” Guitarist Jerry Garcia took a moment. “I am appalled,” he said. According to McNally, “he was only somewhat joking.”

Depending on what kind of Grateful Dead fan you talk to, ‘Touch of Grey’ is either one of the band’s greatest achievements or evidence of where it all went wrong. McNally falls into the latter camp. For him, ‘Touch of Grey’ was the “song that almost killed the Grateful Dead.” Why? Well, because it did what hit singles always do: it made the band enormously popular.

On release in 1987, it soared to the top of the charts, where it sat alongside the likes of Whitesnake, Whitney Houston and Bananarama. Suddenly the Dead were don’t the cover of Rolling Stone with a headline declaring a “New Dawn of the Grateful Dead.” MTV ran a whole day’s programming on the band, and the queues outside the band’s stadium shows only got longer.

Suddenly, The Grateful dead were at the centre of a media feeding frenzy, with journalists finding more than enough to report in the mile-long queues for the band’s shows, what with their fans being such a colourful breed. This quickly became a problem as Deadheads tended to be nomadic, driving to shows in VW campervans. The band’s new popularity made it impossible for everyone to use the parking lot, so they ended up parking down the road, overwhelming the area outside the stadium.

The sheer number of fans made The Dead very unpopular with local services, and venues started electing not to book them. Such logistical complexities would haunt the Dead until Jerry Garcia’s death in 1995. McNally echoes the sentiment of many when he says: “Thank God Built to Last, which was the next and last studio album, was not a big success.”